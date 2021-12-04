CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Names of 19 Awardees in 3 Categories

By Pratidin Bureau on December 4, 2021

The Assam government announced Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurav and Assam Gaurav Award, 2021. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the name of the awardee in a press conference held today at Guwahati.

The Assam Baibhav award will carry a cash of Rs. 5 Lakh, Assam Saurav will carry a cash of Rs.4 lakh and Assam Gaurav will carry a cash of Rs. 3lakhs, announced CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He further stated that 19 persons will be awarded each year under these three categories and the award ceremony will be held every year on December 2 but this year the ceremony will be held on January 24, 2022.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that from next year there will be voting system to nominate the awardee. People can vote online through its portal.

The full list of the award is:

Assam Baibhav Award

  1. Ratan Tata

Assam Saurav Award

  1. Professor Kamalendu Deb Krori- Educationist
  2. Dr. Lakhsmanan S- Public Service
  3. Professor Dipak Chand Jain- Business Management
  4. Lovlina Borgohain- Sports
  5. Neel Pawan Baruah- Art & Culture

Assam Gaurav Award

  1.  Munindra Nath Ngatey- Public Service & Vaccination
  2. Dr. Basanta Hazarika- Health & COVID Management
  3. Akash Jyoti Gogoi- Poultry Farming
  4. Manoj Kr. Basumatary- Piggery Farming
  5. Khorsing Terang- Sports & Mountaineering
  6. Boby Hazarika- Woman Entrepreneur
  7. Hemoprabha Chutia- Weaving
  8. Namita Kalita- Health & Public Service
  9. Bornita Momin- Public Service
  10. Dharanidhar Boro- Wildlife Conservation
  11. Kaushik Baruah- Agro Exporter & Entrepreneur
  12. Kalpana Boro- Public Service
  13. Asif Iqbal- Health & Medicine

