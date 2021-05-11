Newly crowned Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday assessed the devastating situation of the Covid pandemic that has aroused out of the increasing cases in the state and review the actions being taken to contain the same.

Dr. Sarma held the meeting at Janata Bhawan with the newly inducted cabinet ministers Keshab Mahanta, Jogen Mohan, and top officers of the freshly formed government including the Principal Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha, DGP Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta, Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan Biswajit Pegu among others.

An official release said stated that the chief minister has directed for ensuring strict enforcement of restrictions to bring down positivity rate in the state.

He directed the ministers and senior officers to extensively travel all corners of the state to contain the spread of the pandemic, it said.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the vaccination status, vaccine stock, availability of oxygen, essential medicines.

He further stressed on the importance of creating mass awareness to ensure strict adherence to Covid19 protocols by all sections of the society to arrest the rising number of cases and directed to ensure rapid vaccination in big cities to restrict the spread of the pandemic to the villages.

