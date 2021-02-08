CM Inaugurates Multiple Projects In Dibrugarh

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday laid the foundation stones of multiple projects in Dibrugarh in the presence of Science and Information Technology Minister Keshav Mahanta, Revenue Minister Jogen Mohan, Parimal Suklabaidya, and MP Pradan Baruah.

The minister laid the foundation stone of a new office building of Superintendent of Police Dibrugarh along with inaugurating the office of the circle officer of Dibrugarh East Revenue Circle.

Thereafter, Sonowal unveiled the newly constructed building of the Prime Minister’s Rural Path Executive Management Group.

After the ceremony, Sonowal laid the foundation stone of ‘Zila Vigyan Bhavan’ at a public meeting held at Khanikar in the city and distributed 2774 bighas of land among 471 small tea farmers.

Moreover, at the programme, CM Sonowal laid foundation stones for the construction of statues of Late Prof. Amaresh Dutta & Late Dr. Phanindra Nath Ghosh. He also laid the foundation of a modern auditorium in the park.

Furthermore, Sonowal also inaugurated the newly built office building of Rural Road Network Management Unit under Lok Nirman (Road) in Dibrugarh and interacted with the officers and staff.

On the other hand, the foundation stone of Dibrugarh District Science Center, which is to be constructed in 22 districts of Assam at a cost of Rs. 16 crore, was laid by the Chief Minister.