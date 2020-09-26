‘CM Incompetent, Should Resign As Home Min’: Akhil

In connection to the Sub-Inspector question paper leak scandal, peasant leader Akhil Gogoi on Saturday asked Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal to resign from the portfolio of leading the home department.

“Assam’s chief minister is incompetent and should resign!”, the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti leader said.

Addressing the media today, Gogoi asserted that the Central Bureau of Investigation should probe into the SI exam scandal.

“The SI scandal is worse than the APSC one,” Gogoi lamented.

Gogoi alleged that anyone associated and involved in the SI paper leak scandal was also an accomplice in the P& RD scandal.

“An individual called Pranjal Barua should be interrogated and everything will be revealed”.

Gogoi further demanded a compensation of Rs 10000 for every COVID affected family.

In regard to the formation of Assam Jatiya Parishad, Gogoi said All Assam Students Union and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad have committed a blunder.

“Refusing to follow the one party, one flag motto was a big mistake the student organizations have committed,” Gogoi asserted.