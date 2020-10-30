CM Lays Foundation Stone Of Multi-Purpose Flood Shelter Home

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday laid the foundation stone of a three-storied flood shelter home at Bahgarah in Lakhimpur’s Bihpuria at a cost of Rs 2.51 crore. It will be built on RRC structure spanning approximately 5000 square feet in each floor.

According to a press release issued by the CM’s office, the multi-purpose flood shelter home will have a generator set on every floor as well as solar system for uninterrupted supply of electricity. Provisions of receiving food supply by helicopter during floods will also be available in the shelter. There will also be a separate shelter in the building to keep livestock.

In addition of being a shelter for the flood victims these shelter homes will also be used for various social and cultural programs.

During a meeting on the ceremony, the CM said that the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined to solve the problem of floods and erosion which have made the people of the state to suffer. He added that under the direction of the Prime Minister, a committee headed by the Vice Chairman of the NITI Aayog with representatives of the North Eastern States was constituted to give suggestions on solving the issue at the national level.

The Chief Minister while addressing the meeting also said that since erosion has been recognized as a natural disaster by the 15th Finance Commission, the state would get more money from Centre.

Earlier this year, two multipurpose flood shelters were taken up at Karatipar of Majuli and Kanaragaon, Mandia of Barpeta district. Three more multipurpose flood shelters are also planned at Dhemaji, Biswanath and Cachar district to be constructed in the next financial year.

The press release further stated that the government has decided to build such shelter homes in other flood prone areas of the state as well.