CM leads sanitization programme in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday led a sanitization exercise in Fancy Bazar area in Guwahati. The CM himself sprayed the sanitization near the old jail area in the city.

I request everyone to show respect to our sanitation & healthcare workers and strictly follow #Lockdown rules. pic.twitter.com/3XgrbFCmZb — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) April 2, 2020

The sanitization work was undertaken by Gauhati Municipal Corporation (GMC) with the help of its fire and emergency services. The GMC has been spearheading the sanitization programme to sanitize several routes and areas in and around the city.

The CM assured that the State government has been taking sequel of measures to ensure cleanliness and contain and control the outbreak of COVID 19 in Assam. Minister for Guwahati Development Department Siddharthya Bhattacharya was also present during the sanitization exercise.