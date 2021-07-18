CM Meeting At Janata Bhawan, New SOP Likely To Be Released Tomorrow

By Pratidin Bureau on July 18, 2021

New Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) likely to be released on Monday, July 19.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Health Minister Keshav Mahanta and other officials from the administration held a meeting today at the Janata Bhawan.

The ministers and officials sat for the meeting to discuss regarding the release of a new SOP in the state.

According to sources, a new Covid SOP will be released soon by the government of Assam after today’s meet at the Janata Bhawan.

The officials, in the presence of Chief Minister and Health Minister also discussed on the present Covid-19 situation in the state.

Sources said that there is a high probability of a new Standard Operation Procedure to be released on Monday.

