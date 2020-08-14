CM Police Medal Announced To Be Presented on I-Day

By Pratidin Bureau
The Assam Government has announced CM Medal for 29 police officers of the state to be presented on the occasion of Independence Day celebration. The government has also announced the medal for six officers of Fire & Emergency Services.

The medals will be presented to Captain Indrani Baruah of 4th APBn, Nalbari SP Amanjeet Kaur, Dhubri SP Ananda Mishra, DCP (E) of Guwahati Shovasini Shankaran.

The fire and emergency services officer who will be awarded the medal are Tarun Chandra Dihingia, Dilip Orang, Pankaj Chubba, Parag Bora, Devijon Chutia and Amit Choudhury.

Arabinda Kalita, Managing Director of Assam Police Housing Corporation will be awarded President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

