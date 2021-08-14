CM Sarma Advises To Take Down Speed Limit Of Vehicles To 60 KPH

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the speed limit on national highways in Assam on Saturday.

The Chief Minister of Assam has advised to decrease the speed limit from 80 to 60.

CM Sarma said that drivers and riders will not be fined at their first time crossing the given speed limit, but would be given a notice.

They will have to pay penalty or fine for crossing the speed limit for the second time after receiving the notice.

According to sources, the Chief Minister made this decision in view of the public grievances.

A new notice will be issued by the government soon in this regard, said CM Sarma.

Assam Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary will let the public know about the final decision taken by the government on the speed limit of vehicles very soon.

