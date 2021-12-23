CM Sarma Announces ₹ 5 Lakh Assistance Towards Swahid’s Families In Assam Assembly

By Pratidin Bureau
CM Sarma At Assembly

The one-time monetary assistance would be ₹5 lakhs, CM Sarma further informed during the session in the assembly.

The Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma was present today at the ongoing session of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Speaking on the issue of coal mining, the CM said that trucks carrying coal from Assam to other states will not be checked.

CM Sarma also said that he was against the checking of trucks carrying coal into the state from Meghalaya. A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will also be released soon in this regard, he said.

Meanwhile, discussions were also held on Burmese areca nuts in the assembly. The CM said that another SOP will be released regarding it in the coming days. The SOPs are expected to be issued by January 10.

At the assembly, the CM also announced one-time assistance from the government towards the families of those martyred during the Quit India Movement.

He informed that the government had already provided assistance to the families of 20 Swahids, while another nine families are yet to receive it. The nine families will receive the assistance before March 31, the CM assured.

