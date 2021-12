CM Sarma Arrives In Delhi, To Meet Amit Shah At 4 PM

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma arrived in Delhi today for a meeting with the Home Ministry.

He reportedly arrived at the Assam House in Chanakyapuri in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The Assam CM will reportedly hold a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah today at around 4 pm.

The meeting is likely to focus on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh issue.

ALSO READ: Demow: 3 Suspects Held For Having Links To ULFA