CM Sarma asks people to follow Gandhi’s ideology on his 152nd birth anniversary

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that Mahatma Gandhi had a very close relation with the state. Visiting Gandhi Mandap to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation on his 152nd birth anniversary, CM Sarma said that Assam is following the ideology of Gandhi and trying to make it a drugs-free state.

Adding that Mahatma Gandhi advocated for cow protection, he said “Mahatma Gandhi had said that cow protection is the philosophy of Hindutva. We have followed his ideology in our governance.”



The CM also addressed the issue of encroachment in Sarania area saying, “Not locals but people from other places are coming and encroaching the lands. I request the district administration to vacate these areas. We have taken the policy to newly construct the Gandhi Mandap project.”



He also said that students should be taught about Gandhi’s life and ideals, not only on the 2nd October.

On the occasion, the chief minister was also present at a special program organized at Assam Khadi and Village Industries Board.



At the event, he said, “Gandhiji had used Khadi to show us the way. Many people who were associated with Khadi removed their misery. We should all wear Khadi clothes.”



He also added that the use of textile industry is not a new concern for India and that the Khadi Board required modernity.

