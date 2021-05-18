CM Sarma Asks TMCH Doctors to be Available at Midnight For Video Call

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) to take stock of the COVID-19 situation. Visiting the hospital, the chief minister said that the ICU beds will be increased to 50. He also instructed the hospital authorities to be present during night hours so that the patients get the treatment securely.

The Chief Minister would also personally make video calls to the doctors on duty at 2 am every day to take stock of the situation.

“I directed TMCH authorities to ensure service of senior doctors in late night hours and efficient off-hour management to reduce #Covid mortality. I would personally video call doctors on duty at 2 am every day. Can’t allow complacency in this difficult time from any one,” Dr Sarma tweeted after visiting TMCH on Tuesday.

Visiting the medical college, Sarma took stock of COVID-19 preparedness and treatment facilities including beds, oxygen, ICUs in Sonitpur.

He also directed the deputy commissioner (DC) and superintendent of police (SP) to ensure efficient management of micro containment zones.

“A 10% increase in positivity rate in Sonitpur is a cause of concern and I have directed DC & SP of Sonitpur to ensure efficient management of micro containment zones. Asked them not to allow home quarantine of 50 yrs + patients unless they’ve separate toilet in their houses,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated in a series of tweets.

It may be mentioned that the positivity rate in the state on Monday was 6.99 per cent and the overall active tally of the state is 44,942.

The highest active cases reported are from Kamrup Metro (1,100), Kamrup Rural (502), Dibrugarh (459), Nagaon (430). The cumulative active cases were detected out of 91, 481 tests conducted yesterday.

Kamrup Metro has reported 13,000 positive cases of the fatal virus in the last ten days, while, Majuli district has the least number of cases with only 106 infections.

Kamrup Rural, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Cachar, Sonitpur, Tinuskia, Nalbari and Morigaon are the nine districts with the highest cases after Kamrup Metro in the last ten days.

The overall caseload of the state is 3,35,023 out of 95, 84, 183 total Covid tests conducted to date.

