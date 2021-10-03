CM Sarma Briefs About The Newly Inaugurated PET MRI Wing At State Cancer Institute

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday talked about the newly inaugurated PET MRI Wing by Vice President of India Dr. M Venkaiah Naidu at the State Cancer Institute in Gauhati Medical College and Hospital of Assam.

During his speech, CM Sarma expressed that it’s our proud privilege to welcome VP M Venkaiah Naidu who inaugurated PET MRI Wing of State Cancer Institute.

Here are few important takeaways from his speech about the new PET MRI Wing of State Cancer Institute of Assam.

It is the 4 th such machine in the entire country and the 1 st one in Government sector if we exclude PGI Sandigo.

such machine in the entire country and the 1 one in Government sector if we exclude PGI Sandigo. This is going to be a revolutionary step in management and treatment of Cancer in this part of the country.

The cases of cancer treatment in Assam have been a steady increase over the past few years. As per Indian Council of Medical Research, Assam has reported 52,000 new cases of cancer in the year 2020.

The PET MRI is a very high diagnostic facility which combine the advantage of both PET and which is a super binocular biological tool with MRI magnetic reason that imaging which is a major tool for structural imaging.

The hybrid magnet generator provides dynamic image which helps in early diagnosis of Cancer. It is equipped with time of flight technology and is very fast and the exposure to radiation dose is minimal.

It is a project of government of Assam and we have spent Rs 62 Crore for this particular project. Of course, this is a part of Assam Government’s larger cancer care programme that Assam Government has taken up from last year.

The PET MRI Scan can be used for early assessment of evaluation and assessment of patients with cardiovascular oncological and neurological diseases also.

The PET MRI Facility will be utilised not only by the state Cancer Institute but it will be useful equally to other super specialities like cardiovascular and neuro sciences.

To elevate the suffering phase of the people of Assam due to high cancer incident and huge out of pocket expenditure which almost pushed them to below poverty line, the Government of Assam in 2018 started a noble journey to set up a chain of cancer hospital in the medical industry in the state.

This State Cancer Institute will be locally available, affordable and cost effective for the people.

Also Read: Assam State Zoo Reopens for Visitors from Today