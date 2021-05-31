CM Sarma Briefs BJP Prez JP Nadda On Assam’s Fight Against Covid

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Sarma Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday night visited BJP National President JP Nadda in the national capital to brief the latter on developmental initiatives undertaken by the state especially to tackle Covid-19.

Reportedly, Dr. Sarma is scheduled to stay in New Delhi till June 3.

“This evening called on BJP national president JP Nadda and appraised him on how the Assam government is firmly pursuing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. …Updated Sri Nadda ji on work being done by BJP in Assam and sought his guidance on the way forward,” tweeted Sarma after the meeting on Sunday.

As per reports, Dr. Sarma is most likely to meet Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union home minister Amit Shah and update on all the measures Assam government has been taking to fight Covid pandemic.

This is Dr. Sarma is in Delhi for the first time since his appointment as the Chief Minister.

On Sunday, Dr.Sarma said informed that there is a shortage of Covid vaccines for the age group of 18-44 in the state.

There are less than 25,000 doses left, however, he said with the next consignment of vaccines for the 18-44 age group is likely to reach Assam around June 5-6.

He said the state will receive seven lakh vaccines for the 18-44 age group in June compared to 4.5 lakh in May. The Chief Minister, however, said the vaccination for people aged 45 years and above will continue without any impact.

Dr. Sarma also said the state aims to vaccinate 30 per cent of the eligible people from the total 3.2 crore population in Assam by August 15 provided it can get the required doses.