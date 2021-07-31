CM Sarma Calls For Neutral Force For Probe Over Assam-Mizoram Border Clash

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday called for neutral forces to investigate upon the border clash between Assam and Mizoram.

CM Sarma questioned Mizoram government after they registered an FIR against him and six state officials over the recent border clash when its place of occurrence is within his state’s constitutional territory while addressing the media.

CM Sarma said that he will be very happy to join the probe but wondered why is it not being handed over to a neutral agency.

Earlier on Monday, the Mizoram police had lodged an FIR against Sarma and six officials under various charges including those related to attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy at Vairengte police station.

The border clash between the two states left six Assam police personnel and a civilian dead.

Responding to the development, CM Sarma tweeted, “Will be very happy to join in any investigation”.

“….. But why is the case not being handed over to a neutral agency, especially when the place of occurrence is well within the constitutional territory of Assam.”

CM Sarma in his tweetalso said he has conveyed as much to his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga.

The four police officials named in the FIR are IGP Anurag Agarwal, Cachar DIG Debojyoti Mukherjee, Cachar SP Vaibhav Chandrakant Nimbalkar and Officer in Charge of Dholai police station Sahabuddin.

Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli and Divisional Forest Officer Sunnydeo Choudhury have also been booked under the same charges.

The officials have been asked to appear at the police station on August 1.

Mizoram police have also registered cases against 200 unidentified Assam police personnel.