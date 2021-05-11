CM Sarma Convenes First Meeting With Cabinet | Key Highlights

The first cabinet meeting of the newly formed government led by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma was held on Tuesday evening in Guwahati.

After the meeting, during a press meet, Cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika informed that every Wednesday cabinet meetings will be held between 11 am to 1 pm. Moreover, Hazarika, the Information & Public Relation minister, and health minister Keshab Mahanta have been chosen as the cabinet’s spokespersons. The political secretary to the state and respective ministries heads will also brief the press.

Minister Keshab Mahanta also said a cabinet meeting will be held on Wednesday, following which the Chief Secretary of the state and DGP, Assam will brief the state about the ongoing Covid situation.

Further, Mahanta highlighted that each minister in Dr. Sarma’s led cabinet will be allotted two districts by the Chief Minister, and each minister with the assistance of deputy commissioners and the health department will assess the Covid situation in their designated districts and will submit a report to the Chief Minister and Health Minister within three days.

After announcing the decisions that will be taken in tomorrow’s meeting, and despite of the implementation of the new measures if Covid cases continue to rise, then, a resolution will be taken in the next cabinet meeting to launch an economic package.

Other Highlights Of the Cabinet Meeting Include:

A committee has been constituted under the chairpersonship of Finance Minister Ajanta Neog and other members to take concrete steps in planning for giving employment to one lakh youth in the state. An assessment report will have to be submitted within a month.

A plan will be chalked out by a committee led by Urban Development Minister Ashok Singhal to resolve issues and waive off loans related to microfinance. The committee will have to submit a report at the earliest and a final resolution will be taken based on it.

Assam government will have 26 per cent of shares in NRL. The early share in NRL was 12.35 per cent. It is the biggest investment the government has made so far, asserted Health Minister Keshab Mahanta. Industries Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said that the initial investment made in NRL was 90 crores 80 lakhs rupees and the finance ministry will release 1687 crore rupees for this purpose.

