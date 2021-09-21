CM Sarma Denies “Another Kashmir” Remark

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
CM Sarma
File Image

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has denied remarks attributed to him that the state is becoming “another Kashmir” and that he has sought help from RSS to tackle the situation.

According to a report from PTI, Sarma, who had visited the Cachar district headquarters of the RSS at Silchar last week, maintained that he had not discussed politics with the organisation as it is “fully aware” of the situation in Assam as well as in the north east region.

CM Sarma on Monday said to the reporters before winding up his three-day visit to Silchar, “Should I lecture RSS about what is going on (in Assam)? They know about the situation in Assam and the north east.”

“We don’t discuss politics with the RSS,” he added.

CM Sarma however did not elaborate on the present situation is in the state or in the region.

On Saturday, on his visit to the RSS office at Silchar , the first day of his tour, Sarma said that he had gone there as a ”swayam sevak” (volunteer) and had left after some tea and breakfast.

Reports in a section of the media had said that the Assam chief minister was closeted in a meeting with RSS functionaries during the visit to the organisation’s district headquarters and had reportedly sought its help to ”protect the interests of the people of Assam”.

Sarma had also expressed apprehension that Assam will become another Kashmir if steps are not taken fast to protect the state, which was strongly refuted by the chief minister, said PTI reports.

He had reportedly said that ”aggression” is threatening to change the state”s picture with a section of the people from outside the state grabbing land and the grassroot level reach of RSS could help the government in this regard, stated PTI.

Sarma had also reportedly said at the RSS office that the National Register of Citizens and Citizenship Amendment Act are not against the people of the state, the media reports had said.

