CM Sarma Dials Mizoram CM, Offers To Visit Aizawl To Resolve Issues

With the ongoing Assam-Mizoram border tension continuing to flair, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday dialed Mizoram CM Zoramthanga and reiterated that Assam will maintain status quo and peace between the borders.

He also expressed his willingness to visit Aizawl and resolve the prevailing issues.

“I have just spoken to Hon’ble Chief Minister @ZoramthangaCM ji. I have reiterated that Assam will maintain the status quo and peace between the borders of our state. I have expressed my willingness to visit Aizawl and discuss these issues if need be,” he tweeted.

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga also replied to his tweet, urging him to instruct Assam Police to withdraw from Variangte village for the safety of civilians.

“Hon’ble @himantabiswa ji, as discussed I kindly urge that Assam Police @assampolice be instructed to withdraw from Vairengte for the safety of civilians,” he tweeted.

Earlier today, several Assam Police personnel were severely injured in a shootout that occurred at Lailapur in Cachar district.

During the shootout, vehicle of the deputy commissioner of Cachar was also damaged.

Both the CMs indulged in a blame game after the situation escalated so much that police had to resort to firing.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma tagged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and asked him to intervene in the matter.

“Honble ZoramthangaCM ji , Kolasib ( Mizoram) SP is asking us to withdraw from our post until then their civilians won’t listen nor stop violence. How can we run government in such circumstances? Hope you will intervene at earliest,” he tweeted.

Later, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga replied, ““Dear Himantaji, after cordial meeting of CMs by HM @amitshah ji, surprisingly 2 companies of Assam Police with civilians lathicharged & tear gassed civilians at Vairengte Auto Rickshaw stand inside Mizoram today. They even overrun CRPF personnel /Mizoram Police.”

In another tweet, CM Zoramthanga also shared a video of a couple, whose vehicle was vandalized by thugs and goons.

“Innoncent couple on their way back to Mizoram via Cachar manhandled and ransacked by thugs and goons. How are you going to justify these violent acts?,” He tweeted.

Innoncent couple on their way back to Mizoram via Cachar manhandled and ransacked by thugs and goons.



On Sunday night, eight farm huts belonging to Mizo farmers were burned down by unidentified miscreants in Vairengte village, the nearest village along the Assam border.