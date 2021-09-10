CM Sarma Directs Argi Dept To Fill Up Vacancies, Create New Posts

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday asked the Agriculture department to fill up vacancies at the earliest and also create new posts expeditiously.

He also directed to create a “permanent asset portal” of the department within 15 days to maintain record of assets, which will be updated every year.

While reviewing various schemes, CM Sarma said agriculture has to be the primary driver of the economy as the state is an agrarian one.

CM Sarma directed to constitute a special cell for recruitment purposes.

Reiterating his stance, CM Sarma said the department must be proactive in getting closer to the farmers and facilitating use of latest farming technology while providing better market linkage to the farmers.

Moreover, he also directed to set up a seed portal for proper seed procurement and distribution.

During the meeting, implementation of national schemes like PM-KISHAN, PM Fasal Bima Yojna, Krishi Sinchai Yojna, etc, was also reviewed while discussing about ways to start an integrated fertiliser distribution system within three months to provide fertilisers at right price to the farmers.

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Samir Kumar Sinha and senior officers of Agriculture Department were present in the meeting.