CM Sarma Directs For Expediting Work On Flood Protection Schemes

In a bid to check flood control in the state, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the Water Resources Department officials to take urgent steps to complete the ongoing schemes to minimise damages caused to both the public and property due to the devastating floods every year.

The chief minister during the review meeting also asked the department to “strengthen any vulnerable embankments across the state on a war footing”.

“Dredging could bring satisfactory results in reducing the impact of flood, the chief minister said and directed the department to identify rivers that cause maximum havoc during floods and examine the feasibility of dredging in those rivers,” PTI reported.

Dr. Sarma also stressed on timely completion of projects based on a technology oriented approach and maintain the quality of work while implementing flood protection schemes.

Moreover, to keep a regular check on flood related updates, an online flood reporting and information management system was launched on May 8 in Assam.

The online system has been developed jointly by Assam State Disaster Management Agency and UNICEF will replace the existing manual flood control mechanism.

The new system for online flood reporting on a daily basis will be operational from May 15. Daily flood reporting between May 15 and October 15 has been made mandatory in Assam, government officials have confirmed.

Driven by web-cum-mobile application technology, the new system will help delivery of relief and rehabilitation grants to flood-affected people and it will also facilitate tracking of damages to crops and loss of livestock and also help provide financial assistance for restoration.