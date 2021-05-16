CM Sarma Directs Supermarket Flyover Construction By Sept 30

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday informed the state that directions have been given to the PWD to complete the Supermarket flyover by September 30 this year.

Dr. Sarma also instructed the department for the speedy completion of construction of all other flyovers.

The Chief Minister Office, Assam also tweeted: CM @himantabiswa held a meeting with PWD and reviewed the status of ongoing flyover construction in Guwahati. He directed completion of Supermarket flyover by Sept 30 and expeditious construction of all other ongoing flyovers.

The flyover that starts from Janata Bhawan to the Down Town police point is expected to connect Dispur, Khanapara, and Last Gate via Supermarket.

In 2019, former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal laid the foundation of the 1400-meter long T-shaped flyover. Reports state that total project cost of the flyover is estimated at Rs.127.20 crores.

Reportedly, the flyover is expected to be the longest flyover in Guwahati.

The last flyover was constructed in Ganeshguri – an extension of the already existing flyover in the area. The flyover connects RG Baruah Road to Bishnu Rabha flyover, Ganeshguri.

The 425.50 metre long flyover made at a cost of Rs 58.74 crores was inaugurated on October 21 last year. The flyover was constructed within 19 months.