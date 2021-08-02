CM Sarma Directs To Withdraw FIR Against Mizoram MP K. Venlalvena

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has directed the Assam Police to withdraw the FIR filed against Mizoram MP, K Vanlalvena hours after the Mizoram government announced that it was ready to withdraw the FIR against Assam CM.

Chief minister Sarma in a tweet in the wee hours of Monday stated that this is a ‘goodwill gesture’. However, the cases against the other accused police officers of Mizoram will be pursued.

The Assam CM said he noted statements by Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga in media expressing his desire to settle the the border dispute amicably.

Sarma said Assam always wants to keep the spirit of Northeast alive.

Chief minister Sarma tweeted, “I have noted statements in media by Honble CM @ZoramthangaCM wherein he has expressed his desire to settle the border dispute amicably. Assam always wants to keep the spirit of North East alive. We are also committed to ensuring peace along our borders.”

1/1

I have noted statements in media by Honble CM @ZoramthangaCM wherein he has expressed his desire to settle the border dispute amicably. Assam always wants to keep the spirit of North East alive. We are also committed to ensuring peace along our borders. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 1, 2021

“To take this goodwill gesture ahead, I have directed @assampolice to withdraw FIR against K. Vanlalvena , Honble MP, Rajya Sabha from Mizoram. However cases against other accused police officers will be pursued,” he added.

1/2

To take this goodwill gesture ahead, I have directed @assampolice to withdraw FIR against K. Vanlalvena , Honble MP, Rajya Sabha from Mizoram. However cases against other accused police officers will be pursued. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 1, 2021

On Sunday, Mizoram chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuango said the Mizoram government is ready to withdraw the FIR filed against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma if there is no any legal validity.

Chuaungo said, “In fact, our chief minister did not really approve of mentioning the name of Assam chief minister in the FIR. He suggested me that we should look into mentioning the name of Sarma in the FIR.”

The Mizoram chief secretary also said he would discuss the matter with police officials and remove the name of Assam chief minister if there is no legal validity to substantiate the allegation against the chief minister.

“I will hold discussion with the concerned police officer, who filed the FIR and if there is no legal fit in that we would like to remove the name of Assam Chief Minister from the FIR,” Chuaungo added.

An Assam police team on Friday pasted the summon notice at the walls of Mizoram official residence and also the Mizoram Bhawan in the national capital.

The notice had to be pasted on the walls after the Mizoram Rajya Sabha MP went ‘underground’ after making the statement to kill all police officers of Assam on Tuesday.

Also Read: Mizoram Is All Set To Withdraw Case Against Himanta Biswa Sarma