CM Sarma Hands Over ₹1 Lakh Cheque To Ailing Birubala Rabha

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
birubala rabha
Image Source: Twitter/HimantaBiswaSarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday met Padma Shri awardee Birubala Rabha to take stock of her health and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh from CM’s Relief Fund as an aid for her treatment.

In a tweet, CM Sarma wrote, “Assam’s crusader against witchcraft Padma Shri Birubala Rabha has been assiduous and steadfast in her campaign against witch-hunting. Through ‘Mission Birubala,’ she has saved many lives. Visited her in Goalpara to enquire about her health. She hasn’t been well for a while.”

Also Read: Manipur Government Extends Night Curfew till July 20
Related News

Manipur Government Extends Night Curfew till July 20

‘Outstanding Parliamentarian’: PM Modi On…

COVID-19: Chandra Mohan Patowary Orders Army Flag March in…

Arunachal CM Expresses Disappointment With North East…

“Handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh from CM’s Relief Fund as an aid for her treatment. We pray for her speedy recovery so that she resumes her tirade against the menace of superstition. Minister Bimal Borah accompanied me on the visit. RHAC CEM Tankeswar Rabha was also present,” the Chief Minister added.

Birubala Rabha is an activist who has been proactively campaigning against witchcraft and witch-hunting in Goalpara, Assam in India. Mission Birubala, an organisation started by Rabha aims at spreading awareness against witch-hunting.

Also Read: ‘Outstanding Parliamentarian’: PM Modi On Rajnath Singh’s Birthday
You might also like
Top Stories

Assam Govt. Focuses on Job creation for migrant workers

Business

COVID-19 | Recession worse than global financial crisis: IMF

Top Stories

Charge Sheet Filed Against 7 In JEE Scam

National

G20: PM Modi Presents 9 Point Charter On Economic Offenders

Assam

Kamrup (Rural) DC Tests COVID-19 +ve

Top Stories

Won’t Launch Political Party, Says Rajinikanth

Comments
Loading...