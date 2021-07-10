CM Sarma Hands Over ₹1 Lakh Cheque To Ailing Birubala Rabha

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday met Padma Shri awardee Birubala Rabha to take stock of her health and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh from CM’s Relief Fund as an aid for her treatment.

In a tweet, CM Sarma wrote, “Assam’s crusader against witchcraft Padma Shri Birubala Rabha has been assiduous and steadfast in her campaign against witch-hunting. Through ‘Mission Birubala,’ she has saved many lives. Visited her in Goalpara to enquire about her health. She hasn’t been well for a while.”

“Handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh from CM’s Relief Fund as an aid for her treatment. We pray for her speedy recovery so that she resumes her tirade against the menace of superstition. Minister Bimal Borah accompanied me on the visit. RHAC CEM Tankeswar Rabha was also present,” the Chief Minister added.

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 10, 2021

Birubala Rabha is an activist who has been proactively campaigning against witchcraft and witch-hunting in Goalpara, Assam in India. Mission Birubala, an organisation started by Rabha aims at spreading awareness against witch-hunting.