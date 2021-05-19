CM Sarma Holds 2nd Cabinet Meeting | Key Highlights

The second cabinet meeting of the newly formed government led by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma was held on Wednesday at Janata Bhawan.

Earlier, after the formation of the new government, the Chief Minister said that a cabinet meeting will be held every Wednesday between 11 am to 1 pm. Pijush Hazarika, the Information & Public Relation minister, and health minister Keshab Mahanta have been chosen as the cabinet’s spokespersons.

The Key highlights of the Cabinet Meeting are as follows:

1) To avert Oxygen crisis in the State following decisions were taken in the cabinet meeting:

If any new Oxygen plant is set up, State Govt would provide 100% free power supply.

For reviving closed Oxygen plants, 100% free power would be provided.

In case of expansion of existing plant, the new unit would be given free power.

All existing Oxygen plants would be given 20% free power.

2) The Cabinet decided that CEM BTR, CEM Karbi Anglong & CEM Dima Hasao will be accorded Cabinet Status.

3) The nomenclature of the i/c minister would be changed to the Guardian Minister who would take responsibility for their respective districts.

4) Cabinet decided to appoint Debojit Saikia as the new Advocate General of Assam.

In the first cabinet meeting, a committee has been constituted under the chairpersonship of Finance Minister Ajanta Neog and other members to take concrete steps in planning for giving employment to one lakh youth in the state. An assessment report will have to be submitted within a month.

A plan will be chalked out by a committee led by Urban Development Minister Ashok Singhal to resolve issues and waive off loans related to microfinance. The committee will have to submit a report at the earliest and a final resolution will be taken based on it, the first cabinet under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister decided.

Also Read: Tarun Tejpal Case: Goa Court To Pronounce Verdict On May 21