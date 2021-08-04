CM Sarma Holds Meeting To Strengthen Rural Development, Signs MoU With NABARD, AIFA

Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting at the Administrative Staff College in Khanapara, Guwahati to strengthen the rural development in Assam.

CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the meeting with other officials on Wednesday.

CM Sarma was also accompanied by state Finance Minister Ajanta Neog and several other ministers.

According to sources, MoU has been signed by Assam Government with NABARD and AIFA.

The agreement has been signed on various issues in Assam such as drinking water, agriculture, communication etc.

Further, it has been informed that the agreement has been signed with an aim to strengthen the rural development and infrastructure in Assam.