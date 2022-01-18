CM Sarma Holds Meeting With All Parties On Assam – Meghalaya Border Issue

The CM further informed that the decisions were reached after several rounds of CM-level talks on the matter. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal, leader of opposition Debabrata Saikia and Chief Secretary of Assam Jishnu Barua were present at the meeting along with MLAs, senior government officials, and representatives of all political parties, he added.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday held a meeting with representatives of all political parties regarding the state government’s efforts to resolve the Assam – Meghalaya border issues. The CM apprised the representatives of the progress made in that regard.

Speaking after the meeting, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ramendra Narayan Kalita said, “We had a fruitful discussion. The border issue between Assam and Meghalaya is on the way to get resolved”.

“We have decided to carve out a small portion from West Guwahati including Pilingkata and Langpih which shall go to Meghalaya”, he added.

Addressing the media, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam said, “We shall receive 18.51 square kilometers, and they will get 18.29 square kilometers. Talks are ongoing on another 59 square kilometers of land which shall come to fruit soon”.

The MLA from Assam’s Dhing constituency also said that following the talks, Meghalaya can no longer stake its claims on these regions.

Assam Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu said, “Discussions were held on six areas, and the remaining six areas are still being discussed. All the parties have agreed to the government’s decisions. Neither Assam nor Meghalaya stand to lose from this decision, in fact, both the states stand to profit from it”.

Assuring that everything was done keeping in mind the views of the people of the border areas, Mr. Pegu said, “No one has to let go of their lands. The talks will move forward taking the state assembly in confidence”.

Durga Das Boro, a member of Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) said, “The government has the full support of BPF regarding its decisions on the Assam – Meghalaya border issues. Six disputed areas along the border will not have a status”.

Reaffirming the BPF’s support for the Assam government, the Kalaigaon MLA said, “Further discussions will be held on the remaining six areas of dispute in the near future. The entire issue will also be discussed at length at the assembly”.

His statements were echoed by BPF General Secretary Prabin Boro who also pledged the party’s support to the ruling BJP government at the state.

Notably, the areas of differences taken up for the final settlement were Hahim, Gizang, Tarabari, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pillingkata, and Ratacherra, CM Sarma informed via Twitter.

He tweeted, “A roadmap for amicable settlement has been prepared based on recommendations of 3 Regional Committees with representatives from both the states”.

My Cabinet colleagues Dr @ranojpeguassam & Shri @TheAshokSinghal, LOP Shri @DsaikiaOfficial, several MLAs, CS Shri Jishnu Barua, senior govt officials & representatives of all parties were present. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 18, 2022

The CM further informed that the decisions were reached after several rounds of CM-level talks on the matter. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal, leader of opposition Debabrata Saikia and Chief Secretary of Assam Jishnu Barua were present at the meeting along with MLAs, senior government officials, and representatives of all political parties, he added.

