CM Sarma Inaugurated Dhirenpara FRU, Made Several Announcements

The Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Health Minister Keshab Mahanta inaugurated the Dhirenpara First Referral Unit (FRU) in Guwahati on Saturday where the CM made several key announcements regarding infrastructural developments in the state’s health sector.

Addressing the media, the CM said that another medical college will come up in the city. He said, “The new medical college will have two campuses. One campus will be at Kalapahar and another will be at MMCH”.

The CM then said that construction works for the new medical college will begin today. He also said that from today, the Dhirenpara and Pandu FRUs will come under the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Further speaking, the CM informed that the under-construction Super Specialty Hospital at the GMCH will be operational very soon. He also informed that out of the 200 bedded Covid-19 ward at GMCH, 100 beds will be operational and open to the general public from today, adding that the new medical college will have 1300 beds.

CM Sarma said, “There have been zero deaths due to road accidents from yesterday till today. The mission against drunk driving and for the use of helmets will continue”.

“Night curfew will again be in force from 11.30 pm onwards from today. If the Omicron cases continue to rise, further measures will be introduced”, he added.

He again called for those who were yet to take the vaccine to get inoculated as soon as possible. Speaking further on the HSLC and HS exams, he said that they would take place as scheduled.

