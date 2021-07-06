CM Sarma Inaugurates New 200 Bedded Covid ICU Hospital at GMCH

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the 200 bedded ICU Hospital for Covid Care constructed at the parking lot of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday.

Assam Health Minister Keshav Mahanta was also present at the inauguration programme.

The Chief Minister has also announced that he will be sending the appointment letters to 40 newly appointed nurses out of 896 for the hospital.

Moreover, Heath Minister Keshav Mahanta also informed about some important developments in the Covid care of the GMCH.

He said that today is a very important day for the health sector of Assam.

He informed that out of a total 564 ICU beds, 501 beds will be used for covid patients.

Oxygen will run for a total of 80 MT in these ICU beds, said the Health Minister.

“We currently have a stock of 600 MT oxygen and we need 60 MT,” added Keshav Mahanta.

He further said that with these new appointments of nurses announced by CM Sarma, the manpower will be increased in the hospital.

