CM Sarma Inaugurates Newly Built IT Park In Kokrajhar

The Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma was present today in Chandmari in Kokrajhar in Assam to inaugurate the newly-built IT Park in the district.

Also present at the event were the Minister of State for Railways & Textiles, Darshana Jardosh along with state ministers Ashok Singhal and U G Brahma. The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Chief Pramod Boro and CEM, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ronghang were also present.

The CM said on Twitter that the newly inaugurated IT Park will help promote IT and help IT startups. He wrote, “I hope this will provide our students the know-how for making a head start in the sector, while IT corporates would be encouraged to set up their offices here”.

CM Sarma also interacted with the trainee students there.  In a further tweet, he wrote, “As students are the future of our society, it’s very important to motivate them to excel in life. Glad to interact with trainee students and exchange views with them after inaugurating IT Park at Chandamari, Kokrajhar”.

CM Sarma
CM Sarma Interacting With Students

