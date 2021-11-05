CM Sarma Inaugurates Solid Waste Management Plant At Kamakhya Temple

Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated a solid waste management plant at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.

CM Sarma in his official Twitter handle posted, “I’m glad to have inaugurated a solid waste management plant at Maa Kamakhya Devalaya, set up under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan”.

I'm glad to have inaugurated a solid waste management plant at Maa Kamakhya Devalaya, set up under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. This would bolster efforts to keep the Shaktipeeth clean while turning waste into compost. pic.twitter.com/oHUgbupSXr — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 5, 2021

CM Sarma said that this initiative would help in keeping the Shaktipeeth clean along with turning waste into compost.

According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the historic unveiling of a 12-feet statue of Adi Shankaracharya & the inauguration of Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya at Kedarnath, Uttarakhand.

PM Modi at the inauguration ceremony in Kedarnath said that after the destruction in 2013, people used to think if Kedarnath could be redeveloped.

PM Modi said, “But a voice within me always told me that Kedarnath will be redeveloped again.”

The Prime Minister also said that he continuously monitored the redevelopment works at Kedarnath from Delhi. “I reviewed the progress of different works being carried out here through drone footage. I want to thank all ‘rawals’ here for their guidance for these works,” he added.

Speaking about the inauguration by the Prime Minister, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “From the venerated Maa Kamakhya Shaktipeeth, virtually joined Adarniya PM Sri Narendra Modi historic unveiling of a 12-feet statue of Adi Shankaracharya & inauguration of Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya at #Kedarnath, Uttarakhand”.

From the venerated Maa Kamakhya Shaktipeeth, virtually joined Adarniya PM Sri @narendramodi's historic unveiling of 12-feet statue of Adi Shankaracharya & inauguration of Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya at #Kedarnath, Uttarakhand.@DilipSaikia4Bjp @Bhabesh_KalitaR @oja_queen pic.twitter.com/xqYG2zjlD7 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 5, 2021

CM Sarma lauded the PM’s initiative and said that it is an initiative to restore and redevelop the area surrounding the Kedarnath shrine, which was damaged by the 2013 floods, which would facilitate the easy movement of devotees of Lord Shiva at this iconic pilgrimage site. Hon PM also announced major projects.

The Chief Minister earlier on Thursday inaugurated the newly constructed flyover on Thursday at the Dispur Supermarket area and urged people to not spit on it.

Talking about the inauguration, the Chief Minister said that the flyover is now open for the general public and people now will get some relief from the traffic, stated reports.

