CM Sarma Issues Direction For Smooth Disbursal Of Pension For Assam Employees

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday issued directions to officials for smooth disbursal of pension to state government employees, including initiating the process a year ahead of superannuation, stated reports on Monday.

According to an official statement, chairing a meeting of the Pension and Public Grievances Department here, Sarma directed that all pension-related papers have to be submitted online on the Kritagyata’ (pension payment and tracking system) portal.

All the districts will have “Sewa Kendras” for the online submission of pension-related papers.

As decided at the meeting, the Director of Pension will use a digital signature for meeting various requirements of pension-related matters.

As reported by East Mojo, it was also decided that depending on the merit of the case, the director will be authorized to waive excess withdrawal of Rs 3 lakh by any government employee.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) will integrate the Comprehensive Treasury Management Information System with the Kritagyata’ portal for enabling simultaneous actions by various functionaries for expeditious disbursal of pension, it said.

As per another decision taken at the meeting, the state government pensioners will be able to submit their life certificates to their respective bank branches using Jeevan Pramaan’, a digital biometric-enabled service, and the government will issue the necessary notification to this effect soon.

All eight medical colleges in the state will be empowered to have medical boards for commutation purposes, the official statement added.

CM Sarma also directed the functionaries concerned to hold regular meetings to design and adopt best practices for the benefit of state government employees and pensioners.