CM Sarma Launches E-Ticketing System For Majuli Jorhat Ferry Services

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched four government initiatives, including a portal for online registration in employment exchanges, and an e-ticketing system for Majuli-Jorhat ferry services.

As per reports, a press release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said that COVID relief scheme for drivers, conductors and handymen of inter-district buses and distribution of toolkits to bamboo artisans were also launched.

CM Sarma said, ”The state government is working unwaveringly to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Minimum Government – Maximum Governance’ and has unleashed efforts to bring about far-reaching changes in the administration by way of optimum utilisation of technological interventions since coming to power.”

The CM also said that the state government has abolished police verification for appointment in government service.

About 53,000 people applied online for a learner’s licence within 22 days of the launch of the facility and this service would soon be extended in case of a trade licence, stated reports.

All land-related matters would be settled through an online system in a phased manner, CM Sarma added.

The Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma further directed the Skill and Employment Department to develop a suitable job portal within the next six months for opening better job avenues for the unemployed.