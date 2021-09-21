CM Sarma Meets Nagaland CM & NCSN (IM) Representatives Over GoI Peace Talks

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with the NCSN (IM) representatives on Tuesday in the presence of Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in Dimapur.

The Assam CM met with the NCSN representatives and Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio and discussed about the ongoing peace talk with GoI.

Assam CM Sarma also said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are committed in ensuring the ever lasting peace in the North-eastern region.

CM Sarma shared a tweet and wrote, “Adarniya PM Sri @narendramodi and Adarniya HM Sri @AmitShah are committed to ensure ever-lasting peace in the North East. At Dimapur today, we held a discussion with NCSN (IM) representatives in presence of Nagaland HCM Sri @Neiphiu_Rio about the ongoing peace talks with GoI.”

Earlier, the peace talks ran into trouble after the Centre’s interlocutor RN Ravi had allegedly circulated a “doctored” version of the Framework Agreement, signed between the Centre and the rebel group in 2015 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Even as a bitter spat between Ravi and NSCN-IM continued, Shah deputed Sarma, who was then serving as Assam’s Finance Minister, Rio and a Naga social activist to meet Muivah in Delhi to understand their grievances, stated a report by top news daily.

According to sources, in due course, the trio convinced Shah that Ravi should be relieved of his responsibilities as interlocutor. Subsequently, Mishra was roped in with a senior serving IB official to continue the engagements with NSCN-IM, followed by their informal meetings with the outfit’s leadership.

For the last year, Muivah has maintained that only Ravi’s removal from the post of interlocutor would ensure the talks’ progress, added the report.