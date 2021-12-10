CM Sarma Refutes Opposition’s Allegations Of Huge Land Scam

The Raijor Dol president Akhil Gogoi and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi in separate press conferences on Friday, called out Chief Minister (CM) Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma for alleged an alleged land scam.

Reportedly, two web portals had done a story on Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhyan Sarma alleging that government land meant for the needy found its way to a firm linked to CM Sarma’s family.

Based on it, Raijor Dol president Akhil Gogoi, in his press meet called it the biggest land scam in Assam’s history. He further alleged media organisations in Assam to be partial and said that the incident left the media in the state exposed.

Mr. Gogoi further went on to say that the media had no responsibility towards the people but were only responsible towards one family.

AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, addressing a separate press meet, also echoed the words of Akhil Gogoi, calling it the biggest land scam. He then alleged Riniki Bhuyan Sarma of being associated with the scam.

Notably, Akhil Gogoi had earlier accused late former chief minister Tarun Gogoi to hold lands in the United States which later turned out to be false.

Speaking at his press meet, the Raijor Dol president further challenged CM Sarma to appear for an open debate on the issue on a leading regional news channel. He further called on the family of the CM including his wife and son, to have a part in the scam, saying that the facts that have emerged till now in the case are just the “tip of the iceberg”.

Akhil Gogoi further went on to say that CM Sarma should return the lands and apologise to the people of the state before further incriminating evidence in the case emerged against him.

Clearing the air around the situation, CM Sarma addressed the media. He laughed off the allegations against him and his family as baseless and false and further called out those speaking on the issue and criticised them for naming his family into the matter.

Saying that they should attack him and not his family, the CM accused the opposition of going after his wife. He said that the opposition had been trying since 2009 to frame Mrs. Sarma in various cases.

The CM further strongly refuted the news portals that did the story on his family’s involvement in the land scam.

