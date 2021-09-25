CM Sarma Requests Centre To Set Up Indian Institute Of Fashion Technology In Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma requested the Union minister of State for Textiles, Darshana Jardosh to set up an Indian Institute of Fashion Technology in the state’s largest city Guwahati during her visit to Assam on Friday.

To popularise creations by Assam weavers globally as well as modernising the textile industry of the state, the Assam government has sought the help from Centre.

According to official statements on Saturday, the request for these interventions was placed before Union Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Jardosh during her two-day visit to the state, which concluded on Friday.

Sources added that during Jardosh’s meeting with Governor Jagdish Mukhi, the latter sought the Union minister’s special attention towards the textile sector of the state.

He requested Jardosh to take up specific schemes for empowerment of women weavers of the state. Mukhi also sought her help in popularising the traditional design of the Assam’s textile in outside markets.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sought similar interventions from the Centre in the textile sector during his meeting with Jardosh, the sources further said.

He sought the Union Textile ministry’s intervention to help the textile industry in Assam with modern technology and enable the Assam weavers’ creation to occupy global market, reported PTI.

Jardosh also reviewed the implementation of various schemes of the ministry with senior state government officials during the visit.

Further, sources said that she emphasised on the convergence of technology for increasing the beauty and demand of Assamese traditional garments across the globe at the review meeting.