CM Sarma Says he Is Happy That Mizoram Filed An FIR Against Him

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he is happy that Mizoram has filed an FIR against him.

The chief minister said this while addressing the media on Sunday along with few other statements that he gave in concern with the Assam-Mizoram border row.

CM Sarma said, “We want to make a good decision in the presence of home minister for the Assam-Mizoram border row.”

“We have formed a government for development. Assam has not occupied anyone’s land,” he added.

CM further said, “I am happy that Mizoram has filed a case against me. I’ll help with the investigation.”

CM Sarma said that it is his responsibility to ensure the safety of the officers and it will be better if the central agency investigates on the whole thing.

The Chief Minister also said that he don’t mid even if the Mizoram Police arrests him and will not even take anticipatory bail from the High Court.

Assam is ready to file a case on Mizoram over border dispute, said CM Sarma. He also urged the Neutral Force to take the matter into their hands.

Moreover, Assam will also file a case in Supreme Court within 10-15 days.

“The lawyer is making the necessary documents simultaneously,” he added.

CM Sarma said that there is no way Assam will do a economic blockade against Mizoram.

