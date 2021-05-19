Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday reviewed the functioning of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department and issued instructions regarding the mitigation of floods.

Reviewing flood preparedness ahead of the rainy season in Assam, the Chief Minister directed that relief items should immediately reach the areas expected to be hit by inundation.

The chief minister has instructed the revenue and disaster management department following instructions regarding mitigation of floods and deputy commissioners must have enough flexibility to provide all kinds of relief materials at lightning speed to the flood-affected people.

The definition of relief camps should be broadened to include all affected individuals in the beneficiary list and not only camp inmates, Dr.Sarma.

All projects of immediate nature under SDRF going beyond 2 financial years must be foreclosed and the contracts should be terminated. Standing Instruction to be issued for completion of such projects within 31st March of every year from now onwards, he further said.

The chief minister also instructed for carrying out flood damage assessment and subsequent release of reimbursements through a single window system of circle officer who would be made nodal officer for the purpose.

He said that too many departments and agencies delay the process of releasing the payments to the beneficiaries.