Top StoriesAssam

CM Sarma Takes Stock Of Flood Readiness

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
24

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday reviewed the functioning of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department and issued instructions regarding the mitigation of floods.

Reviewing flood preparedness ahead of the rainy season in Assam, the Chief Minister directed that relief items should immediately reach the areas expected to be hit by inundation.

The chief minister has instructed the revenue and disaster management department following instructions regarding mitigation of floods and deputy commissioners must have enough flexibility to provide all kinds of relief materials at lightning speed to the flood-affected people.

Related News

Assam Logs 6,143 New Covid Cases, 6.02% Positivity Rate

Containment Zone Clamped In Select Areas Of Azara &…

Doyen Of Assam Oil Industry R K Dutta Dead

233 Prisoners Across 16 Assam Jails Test COVID +ve

Also Read: Containment Zone Clamped In Select Areas Of Azara & Sonapur

The definition of relief camps should be broadened to include all affected individuals in the beneficiary list and not only camp inmates, Dr.Sarma.

All projects of immediate nature under SDRF going beyond 2 financial years must be foreclosed and the contracts should be terminated. Standing Instruction to be issued for completion of such projects within 31st March of every year from now onwards, he further said.

The chief minister also instructed for carrying out flood damage assessment and subsequent release of reimbursements through a single window system of circle officer who would be made nodal officer for the purpose.

He said that too many departments and agencies delay the process of releasing the payments to the beneficiaries.

Also Read: 233 Prisoners Across 16 Assam Jails Test COVID +ve
You might also like
Assam

Sikkim assembly | No MLA with criminal Charges

Assam

Girl rescued near Silchar Railway station

Assam

COVID19: Five Maligaon Goshala residents test positive

National

NCB Arrests Comedian Bharti Singh in Drugs Case

National

Priyanka to contest Against Modi if Rahul asks

Top Stories

Mystery deepens over twin suicides in city

Comments
Loading...