CM Sarma Visits New Pratidin Time Building, Offers Warm Wishes

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visits the new Pratidin Time office located at Zoo Road, opposite of AIDC in Guwahati on Friday evening and took a close look at the new office.

The Chief Minister visited the new building which is the permanent Pratidin Time headquarter and extended his warm greeting to the Pratidin Time family on this new venture.

Earlier on Friday, in the midst of Covid protocol, the Pratidin Time news channel officially started its broadcasting from the new office.

The first news bulletin aired 5 special and exclusive programs from the new building amidst Mantra-Mongolacharan and the sound of the auspicious shankh.

On the auspicious day of Vijaya Dashami, owner of Sadin Pratidin Group and Editor of the leading Assamese vernacular newspaper Asomiya Pratidin, Shri Jayanta Baruah launched the broadcasting in the new office by pressing the MCR button in the presence of wife Rubi Baruah, Mother Kalpana Baruah, Managing Editor Smitakshi Baruah Goswami, General Manager and Director Rishi Baruah, General Manager Gaurav Goswami, Editor-in-chief Nitumoni Saikia and Joint Editor Sunit Kumar Bhuyan, Executive editor of Asomiya Pratidin Dharjya Hazarika and other staff members.

Political leaders and former ministers from various parties and organizations including Adeep Phukan, Palash Sangma, Rockybul Hussain also visited the new Pratidin Time office and offered their warm wishes this afternoon.