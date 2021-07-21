CM Sarma With Wife Riniki Bhuyan Inaugurates Batadrava Than Development Work

Chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, accompanied by his wife and business tycoon of Assam, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma arrived at Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Srimanta Shankardev on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister’s inaugurated the work of his personal initiative of upgrading and electrification of the floor and ceiling of The Monikut, Kirtanghar and Natghar in the Srimanta Shankardev’s birthplace.

As part of the long-term future plan adopted by Assamese Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in promoting the traditional spiritual art of gurus, the development of tourism fields in particular at the birthplace of the father of the Assamese nation, Jagatguru Shrimanta Shankardev, inaugurated the construction to promote historical and spiritual field in Batadrava Than.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma officially launched the historic treasure of Batadrava Than on Wednesday to build marbles on the floors of all the three sites as an attempt to strengthen the infrastructure of the Kirtanghar and Natghar.

The initiative was taken by the Assam CM as an attempt to build modern technological ceilings and carry out quality electrification work at the holy place.

Chief Minister Dr Sarma arrived in Batadrawa by helicopter in the afternoon on Wednesday. He was accompanied by wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.

Meanwhile, chief minister Dr Sarma was welcomed by the governing body at Ravaghar premises in Batadrava Than.

At The Batadrava Than premises, Chief Minister Dr Sarma held important discussions with the Executive Committee of the Governing Body on the issue of overall development of Batadrava and external, internal problems, environmental issues in the region.