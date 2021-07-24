CM Sarma’s Dictatorship Similar To Saddam Hussein, Gaddafi, Says Bhupen Borah

Newly formed president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Bhupen Borah on Saturday said that Himanta Biswa Sarma is showing dictatorship similar to that of Saddam Hussein and Gaddafi.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday announced Bhupen Borah as the new president for the committee.

Newly appointed APCC President Bhupen Borah thanked the Indian National Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi saying that they are the confidant at the time of crisis.

He also thanked the people of Assam as the newly appointed president of the congress party in the state.

“Me being the president means everyone in APCC is the president,” said Bhupen Borah

The condition of the Congress party was very critical in 1985. Several congress leaders were shot dead when Bharat Ratna Gopinath Bordoloi was the Chief Minister, said Bhupen Borah.

“Saddam Hussein, Gaddafi ruled similar dictatorship as CM Himanta Biswa Sarma,” stated Bhupen Borah.

As Himanta Biswa Sharma’s long-cherished dream has been fulfilled, that is why he is showing such behaviour.

Looking at my face, Sushant Bargohain will be in Congress, Borah further stated.

All the parties will have to abide by the principles of the mahajot.

“I expressed my thoughts on AIUDFক during the formation of the Mahajot. I was not president then, there was an alliance at the behest of the party with AIUDF,” said Bhupen Borah.