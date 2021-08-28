CM Sarma’s Twitter Handle Hacked, Fakes News Circulated

A news has been circulated in social media since Friday on the resumption of physical classes of schools in Assam from November. However the news is fake and Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed it.

The fake news is a tweet from the twitter handle of CM of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma which has been circulating since yesterday.

According to the fake tweet, since the Covid-19 positive cases are not fully controlled in Assam, the school in the state will open in the month of November rather than September. Further details to be announced, said the fake tweet.

However, CM Sarma has confirmed that the circulated news is fake and that his account was hacked. CM Sarma confirming about the misinformation shared, tweeted as, “A fake announcement, purportedly issued from my Twitter account, about non opening of schools is being circulated on WhatsApp. This is a fake message and should not be given heed to. @assampolice please file an FIR. #FakeNews.”

A fake announcement, purportedly issued from my Twitter account, about non opening of schools is being circulated on WhatsApp.



This is a fake message and should not be given heed to.@assampolice please file an FIR.#FakeNews pic.twitter.com/2asKBXtGxV — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 28, 2021

CM Sarma further ordered Assam Police to investigate on the case and file an FIR.

