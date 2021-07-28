CM Should Not Give Baseless Statements Amid Disturbing Time Like This: Ripun Bora

Congress Leader Ripun Bora said that Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma should not give such baseless comment at a disturbing situation like this.

Former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Ripun Bora slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his comment on the Assam-Mizoram border dispute.

While addressing the media, former APCC president also said that a CM should not be making such kind of baseless statements at a difficult time as this.

“The CM that talks about safeguarding the Assamese Community, its land should not be talk about surrendering,” said Ripun Bora.

He further questioned where the neutral force was during the clash between the two states.

“No results came after today’s Union Home Secretary meeting,” said Ripun Bora.

Ripun Bora also suggested that the Chief Ministers of both Assam and Mizoram should sit for a meeting in the present of Prime Minister and Home Minister of the country and try to resolve the border clash between Assam and Mizoram.

Earlier, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Assam is ready to die but will never let anyone take even a small piece of the state’s land after Assam lost 5 police personel in a border clash with Mizoram.

Also Read: Ripun Bora Sends Best Wishes To New APCC President Bhupen Borah