CM Sonowal appreciates the agriculture success story scripted by Kanyaka agri farm

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today inaugurated two projects of Irrigation Department implemented at Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika led Kanyaka Multipurpose Farm at Sootea in Sonitpur.

Apart from these, the Chief Minister also distributed fish fingerlings among fishery owners and inaugurated the newly constructed Gau Shala in the farm.

CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal visited the Bharaliparia Kanyaka Bohumukhi Paam in Sonitpur.



The CM ceremonially distributed fish fingerlings produced in the farm to 10 local SHGs, inaugurated 2 irrigation projects & a Goshala and handed over a tractor to beneficiary SHG under CMSGUY.

Earlier today, the Chief Minister also visited farming lands at Chokighat in Sonitpur, where nearly 700 bigha lands had been freed from illegal encroachment by the State Government and ceremonially ploughed the land driving a tractor. State Government has provided 125 tractors under CMSGUY to enterprising youth farmers of the area to carry out agricultural activities under Kanyaka farm at Chokighat.

It is to be mentioned that the solar powered Bhoroli Chapori deep tube well irrigation project implemented at Kanyaka Multipurpose Farm with an expenditure of Rs 60 lakh by Tezpur Division of Irrigation Department inaugurated today would cover 25 hectares of land. On the other hand, electronically powered deep tube well irrigation project at the farm would cover 4 hector farming lands.

Taking stock of various agricultural activities at the farm, the Chief Minister interacted with farmers and journalists. Talking to the newsmen, he said that Kanyaka multipurpose agricultural farm has shown a bright example of agricultural success with local youths while generating lots of employment avenues. He appreciated the leadership of MLA Padma Hazarika in scripting such a success story by engaging four thousand youths and other SHGs which would keep inspiring the young generation of the state to take up farming.

Referring to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for making India Atma Nirbhar, Sonowal said that State Government was putting a lot of emphasis on agriculture and its allied sectors for making Assam’s economy self reliant and he stressed on the need for the youth to dedicate themselves in agriculture.

Calling for renewed innovative energy in different sectors to make Assam ‘Atma Nirbhar’ and make it one of the most developed states in the country, Sonowal urged the unemployed youths of the state to take up agriculture for taking Assam into high growth trajectory as the state was blessed with fertile lands and conducive environment. He also appealed for taking advantage of different schemes launched by both Central and State Governments to achieve this target.