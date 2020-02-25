NationalRegionalTop Stories

CM Sonowal attends banquet hosted in honour of Trump

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday evening attended the banquet hosted by President Ramnath Kovind in honour of visiting US President Donald Trump at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Only four Chief Ministers were invited to the banquet and Sonowal was the only Chief Minister from Northeastern State, who was invited for this banquet. Attending the banquet, CM Sonowal also had a short interaction with the US President.

Other Chief Ministers who were invited to the banquet included Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, Telengana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

