CM Sonowal Distributes Media Fellowship, Financial Grant To Scribes

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday distributed media fellowship and financial grant to journalists in Assam.

Additionally, the chief minister also distributed appointment letters to newly recruited officers and awards to the best performing district and sub-divisional offices of the Information and Public Relations Department.

“Media’s role as a watchdog is key to good governance. Our media should continue playing a critical role to keep the Govt machinery always alert and perform better. At distribution of media fellowship & financial grant to mediapersons and appointment letters & awards for #DIPR,” he tweeted.