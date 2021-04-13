Assam: CM Sonowal Extends Ramzan Greetings

By Pratidin Bureau
Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday evening extended Ramzan greetings to everyone.

The Chief Minister wished for the state’s good health, peace, unity and prosperity.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sonowal wrote:

#Ramzan greetings to all. Let the holy month bring good health, peace, prosperity and further the spirit of brotherhood in the society.

The holy month of Ramzan will begin on Wednesday. The Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, Sayyed Ahmed Bukhari, and moon sighting committees announced on Monday evening.

