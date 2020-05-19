CM Sonowal Goes ‘Vocal for Local’

Agri sector has immense potential to augment Assam’s economy: CM

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has pitched for ‘Make in Assam’ in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and said that people of the state must extend their wholehearted support to Prime Minister’s call of local-vocal-global.

Opting for local products and also becoming vocal for popularizing local products should be practiced during these times for reviving the country’s economy, he said.

Sonowal today visited Maloibari in Kamrup Metro district and took stock of agricultural activities being carried out by the farmers there. He also interacted with the farmers engaged in harvesting of paddy in the agricultural fields and inspected the functioning of paddy reaper machines distributed by agriculture department to the farmers.

Directing the agriculture department to provide seeds to the farmers by October every year, the Chief Minister said that timely distribution of seeds can help the farmers in increasing their production.

Along with speeding up economic activities, the Chief Minister strongly urged for maintaining social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols so that the outbreak of the global pandemic can be contained in the state.

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Guwahati Development Department Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya, MP Queen Oja, Dispur MLA Atul Bora, Lahowal MLA Rituparna Baruah accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.