CM Sonowal has something to say on Assam lockdown

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal urged people of the State to fully adhere to the norms of the lockdown enforced by the State Government in view of coronavirus outbreak as a preventive measure in the State.

Had a detailed discussion regarding how to combat spread of #COVID19. I request everyone to strictly abide by the statewide lockdown from 6 PM this evening till 12 AM of March 31. Let's fight #Coronavirus together. pic.twitter.com/Kj6Rbs4KrI — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) March 24, 2020

In a statement today, Sonowal said that the State Government has enforced the lockdown starting from 6 pm of March 24 till 12 midnight of March 31 to ensure safety of the people from the dreaded coronavirus. He said that as no vaccine has yet been ready, awareness and alertness of people are the basic tools to fight against this virus. He also urged people not to panic.

CM Sonowal further asked people to strictly maintain social distance to keep them safe. He said that though no positive case has been identified so far in the State, people must maintain utmost precautions. He also appealed people to use 104 toll free number to contact the Health Department if they have any similar symptoms of the virus in their body.

The Chief Minister said that the Health Department is fully geared up to deal with any eventuality and urged people to follow the advisories issued by the Department from time to time. He also called upon officials of Health, civil and police administration, PHE, Power, Fire & Emergency, Bank and other essential services to carry out duties with sincerely and responsibly at this time of crisis.

He further urged the PRI representatives, Gaon Burhas, line sardars of Tea Gardens and all conscientious citizens to spread awareness about this disease and precautionary measures among common people by using social media platforms.

The CM also lauded the role of media at this time of crisis and urged upon them to make people aware of the importance of complete enforcement of lockdown in the State. He also called upon the media to take steps to dispel rumours so that people do not panic.