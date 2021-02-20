CM Sonowal Holds Cabinet Meeting – Key Highlights

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday chaired a cabinet meeting with the state Council of Ministers at Brahmaputra State Guest House in Guwahati.

Several important decisions and approvals were made at the cabinet meeting which will be implemented soon.

State industry and commerce minister Chandramohan Patowary briefed the media on the same.

Key highlights:

Regularisation of 580 High School teachers who joined in 2001 have been approved.

The Cabinet has decided to allot 239 bighas of land for Sankardev University at Hatichung, Nagaon.

Service conditions for 101 vocational teachers in 57 schools have been approved.

The cabinet has approved purchase of 8,000 wheelchairs to help the ‘divyang’ voters and those with reduced mobility to cast their votes in the upcoming Assembly election.

The cabinet also decided to regularize the employees of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The Cabinet has increased the employment of Panchayat & Rural Development Department’s (PNRD) contract staff to 60 years, who has worked in the respective field more than 10 years.

Daily wage of the tea garden workers of the state has been increased from Rs 167 to Rs 217. A committee headed by Commissioner Secretary JB Ekkar for wages of laborers in small tea plantations has been set up.

Construction of Bodoland Administrative Staff College has been approved.

The Cabinet approved the amendment of the Assam Municipal Board Act to provide for 18 months (in place of 12 months) for conducting elections